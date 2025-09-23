LA man killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)- A 48-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m., west of Cook Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a red Ford Explorer was traveling on the eastbound lane when "it made an unsafe turning movement to the right, drove off the roadway, and overturned onto the south dirt shoulder. The Ford came to rest on its roof."

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released but CHP confirmed he was a 48-year-old man from Los Angeles.

The reason for the crash is still under investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor, CHP confirmed.

All lanes on the I-10 are back open.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.