EXCLUSIVE: Juror says manslaughter verdict in former RSO deputy trial was emotional, complex

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Paul, a juror who helped convict former Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rodriguez, 44, in June in the 2014 deadly shooting of Luis Carlos Morin, 39, said the decision was one of the toughest of his life — and one he is still carrying with him.

It happened when Rodriguez tried to arrest Morin, but killed him, over conflicts stemming from their connection to the same woman.

Paul asked News Channel 3 to refrain from using his last name for safety purposes.

"It was back and forth," Paul said. "It was hard."

The jury found Rodriguez guilty of voluntary manslaughter in June, for killing Morin.

Jurors also convicted the defendant of a sentence-enhancing gun use allegation.

"From all the evidence that was presented by the prosecution and the defense, nobody said that he went there with the intent to kill him," Paul said. "He went with the intent to arrest him for two felonies, and that's why our decision came to what it did."

Paul said jurors were instructed to consider charges ranging from first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter. He said early votes in the deliberation room reflected deep division, but after two days of discussion, both sides compromised.

"We finally came to the point where those that were going for murder, agreed to go down to involuntary manslaughter," Paul said. "And those that were looking at involuntary agreed to go up to voluntary manslaughter, thinking that Oscar still could get 21 years with the gun charge."

Prosecutors argued Rodriguez deliberately confronted Morin out of jealousy, while defense attorneys claimed Rodriguez acted in self-defense during a struggle.

Paul said Rodriguez’s decision to go alone to arrest Morin weighed heavily.

“He didn’t call for backup. He went to arrest a gentleman that had two felony warrants and he went by himself. That's not according to policy," Paul said.

The juror described the emotional toll of sitting through graphic testimony and photos, and the pain of seeing both families in court.

"I left the courtroom crying because this affected both families," Paul said. "Having to make a decision in that... that was hard. That was hard for all of us in the jury."

Still, Paul admitted he was stunned by the sentence on Wednesday.

Despite prosecutors' objections, the judge sentenced Rodriguez to one year in county jail, with 194 days subtracted for time served, sparing Rodriguez from serving any time in state prison. He was also sentenced to 10 years probation.

“When I first learned it, I almost fell out of my chair,” he said. "I was shocked."

