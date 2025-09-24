New shopping center in Cathedral City fuels traffic concerns amid ongoing road construction

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A new shopping center in Cathedral City is drawing both praise and frustration from residents as construction and traffic backups continue along Highway 111.

The Cathedral Cove Center, located on East Palm Canyon Drive, is still under development but already includes a newly opened Starbucks and Chipotle. The $20 million project, approved by city officials in late 2023, is expected to boost local employment, provide new retail options, and increase city revenue.

However, the shopping center's debut comes at a time when road construction along East Palm Canyon has reduced lanes and created traffic delays. Some residents say the timing couldn’t be worse.

