Video shows police pursuit at Palm Springs motel ending in arrest, suspect now facing multiple charges

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A patrol by Palm Springs Police in the parking lot of a local motel turned into a foot chase as a man took off running through the property with suspected illegal drugs.

The department released a video of the August 14th pursuit on social media Wednesday.

Police say that an officer with the Palm Springs Special Enforcement Unit approached 24-year-old Trevon Smith of Palm Springs in the motel lot.

The department explains that while speaking with Smith, the officer believed he was hiding contraband in a sock. The officer asked him about it, and as seen in the video, Smith suddenly fled on foot, initiating a chase through the motel property.

Police noted that while running, Smith tossed away a loaded semi-automatic firearm near the pool area, where there were several people, including children present. Police later retrieved the gun and determined it to be stolen.

The video shows Smith was finally caught after a brief struggle. Police searched his belongings and found suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, narcotics paraphernalia, and a suspected ecstasy pill in his sock.

An exchange between a bystander and an officer can be heard on the video: "What happened?" The officer responds, "Just a bad guy running from us with a gun."

Smith was arrested, and police report that he is accused of multiple charges, including a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public/not registered owner, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.