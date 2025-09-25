LAFCO announces move to dissolve Palo Verde Healthcare District

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) - LAFCO, the commission overseeing special districts like Palo Verde Health, announced on Thursday it will move to dissolve the district.

This comes after months of limited operations at the hospital, with just an ER department available.

It's brought more Blythe residents into the valley to get care at our local hospitals, but on Thursday LAFCO Commissioner Steve Sanchez said the only way forward is to move on with new leadership.

Sanchez says, "The fact is, the community has lost the confidence in the District. And once that trust is gone, leadership must change. I do remain in favor of Palo Verde Healthcare District being dissolved and annexing the areas of the Healthcare District into the Blythe area."

News Channel 3's Athena Jreij earlier covered the issues facing the hospital as county leaders looked at the options available to help the hospital in financial crisis.

Sanchez told News Channel 3's Athena Jreij that LAFCO Is now looking at Desert Healthcare District possibly expanding into Blythe. He also said the county is the successor agency and safety net now for Palo Verde.

This move initiates a months-long process to dissolve the District and find new leadership.

