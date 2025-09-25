Skip to Content
Oswit Land Trust set to begin first phase of Prescott Preserve restoration

Published 6:48 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The restoration of the Prescott Preserve in Palm Springs is set to begin after months of delays.

The nonprofit Oswit Land Trust that owns the land says the work will include removing the former golf course's grass and removing its native habitat.

Oswit says a previous lawsuit from a local homeowners association and the summer heat contributed to the delayed start.

The project is being funded by a three and a half million dollar state grant.

And if everything goes according to plan, Oswit expects the first phase of the restoration to take about three years.

In an interview with News Channel 3's Peter Daut, Prescott Preserve Restoration Manager Jerek Dallos says, "We're going to have native plants, hiking trails, and we hope it will benefit the wildlife and also the neighbors and community to come out and get some exercise."

A new irrigation line and water pump will be installed to help the new plants survive.

