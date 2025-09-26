Local autism advocates urge caution after White House statement on Tylenol link

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — A recent statement from the White House suggesting a possible connection between Tylenol use during pregnancy and increased autism risk has sparked concern among families — and prompted caution from local experts.

The Autism Society Inland Empire is advising the community to interpret such claims with care, emphasizing the difference between correlation and causation, noting that while studies may observe a pattern between two factors, it does not mean one causes the other. The organization stressed that current research has not established Tylenol as a direct cause of autism.

Advocates are urging families to continue working closely with their healthcare providers and to rely on guidance from qualified medical sources rather than public figures or political commentary.

Still, many local parents are expressing confusion and concern over the mixed messages.

