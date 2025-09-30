18-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An 18-year-old man died after being struck by vehicles Tuesday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash was reported at around 4:10 a.m. near the area of N. Indian Canyon Drive and Scenic Drive.

The man was identified as Jaime Castro of Desert Hot Springs.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found Castron in the roadway suffering from fatal injuries after having been struck by vehicles.

Several vehicles stopped at the scene and contacted the police.

"Based on preliminary information, investigators believe there may be outstanding drivers who may have either collided with the victim or observed the victim’s movements prior to the collision," police wrote.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact MAIT Investigators, Detective Chris James at cjames@dhspd.com or Cpl. Gustavo Ramirez at gramirez@dhspd.com, or by phone at (760) 329-2904.