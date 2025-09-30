Annual HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours returns this weekend in the high desert

Joshua Tree, Calif. (KESQ) – Over 200 artists will open their studios for the annual HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours, which kicks off this weekend in the high desert.

The event kicks off with the Art Tours Collective Exhibition at the new Hi-Desert Artists Center in Yucca Valley (October 4–19), features three weekends of self-guided open studio tours (October 4–5, 11–12, and 18–19) and “Art Tours After Dark” live music performances by local bands and musicians on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights during each weekend of the Art Tours.

Explore the unique fusion of nature and creativity across nearly 150 studios nestled in the high desert landscapes of the Joshua Tree region. Visitors can engage directly with artists, discover work across a wide range of mediums and styles, and purchase art in the setting where it was created.

“For over 20 years, the HWY 62 Art Tours has been where the desert’s creative energy meets community,” said Art Tours Coordinator John Henson. “This year’s Collective Exhibition and After Dark concerts deepen that connection, creating new ways for people to experience the art and spirit of the Joshua Tree area.”

Presented by the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council(MBCAC), an organization partly funded by the California Arts Council, the HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours is proudly sponsored by Visit 29 Palms, with the Art Tours Collective Exhibition sponsored by the Town of Yucca Valley. Together, they ensure that all Art Tours events stay free and accessible to everyone in the community.

Art Tours After Dark

Art Tours After Dark will showcase more than 40 live music performances from the thriving local music scene once the artist studios close on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights—during all three weekends of Art Tours. Venues across the Morongo Basin — including Giant Rock Meeting Room, Art Queen, Joshua Tree Saloon, Spaghetti Western, Red Dog Saloon, Grnd Sqrl, Kitchen in the Desert, The Palms Restaurant, and Mojave Gold — will host the free events, offering visitors art by day and music by night.

Art Tours Collective Exhibition

The Art Tours Collective Exhibition offers a preview of the Tour’s participating artists at the new Hi-Desert Artists Center, 55635 29 Palms Hwy in Yucca Valley. Sponsored by the Town of Yucca Valley, the exhibition is on view from October 4–19, 2025. It is an excellent opportunity to see a selection of work before planning studio visits.

Plan Your Visit

Given the size and scope of the Art Tours, visitors are encouraged to plan itineraries in advance of their visit. For information on the free event app, locations to pick up a tour catalog, or to request a mailed catalog, visit hwy62arttours.org. For lodging, see Visit29.org/stay.

Creating Community

HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours is proudly sponsored by Visit 29Palms. The event plays a vital role in fostering community among high desert artists, spotlighting their work, and celebrating creativity in the region’s stunning natural setting — truly embodying the intersection of nature and culture.