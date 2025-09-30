Cathedral City considers tougher cannabis rules after odor complaints

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City is tightening regulations on cannabis businesses after a surge in odor complaints from residents, especially those at Outdoor Resort Palm Springs. Complaints spiked in late 2024, with over 500 reported in January 2025 alone, many near Cat City Cannabis Co.

In response, the city council last week passed an ordinance that introduces stricter odor control requirements, spacing rules between cannabis operations and residential zones, and enforcement measures. Businesses must now submit odor control plans for approval, and repeated complaints could lead to fines or even misdemeanor charges.

Cat City Cannabis Co. opposes the new rules, saying they threaten jobs and are too vague. Company leaders argue they’ve taken steps to reduce odors . City officials say the ordinance balances residents' concerns with the rights of legal cannabis businesses.

The ordinance will take effect in late November if the council approves it on Oct. 22.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.