Crash involving bus and pickup truck causing traffic delays in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A crash involving a Sunline bus and a pickup truck is causing traffic to be diverted in La Quinta.

The crash was reported at around 6:20 p.m. on Washington Street near Avenue 48.

Details on what led to the crash, or if there were any serious injuries, were not immediately available. A News Channel 3 crew did see at least one person being loaded onto an ambulance.

Washington southbound was closed at Avenue 47, but reopened just before 7:30 p.m. Eastbound Ave 48 was also reopened.

Northbound Washington remained closed as of 7:30 p.m.

We've reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and CAL FIRE for additional information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.