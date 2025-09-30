Mother’s fight for justice continues nearly a year after son’s DUI crash, billboard calls for action

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — Nearly a year after a drunk driver killed Ryan Provost in a DUI motorcycle crash, his family said they are still waiting for justice.

The driver has not been charged at this time.

Ryan’s mother, Cynthia Provost, said the family paid for a billboard at Vista Chino and Date Palm Drive to keep his case in the public eye.

“It’s time that we get justice, we’re going on a year in October 18th,” Provost said. “I’m hoping that they just quickly look, you know, because I want everybody to be safe while they’re driving… and just mainly see my son and know that he’s loved.”

Provost, 22, was killed in October 2024 in a collision on Dillion Road at Desert Crest Avenue.

The crash happened in an unincorporated area of Riverside County under CHP Indio’s jurisdiction.

According to a CHP spokesperson, the Indio office oversees highways and freeways and shares jurisdiction with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in unincorporated areas. CHP is the lead agency for traffic collisions within these areas.

He said investigators finished Provost’s case on January 14, 2025, and recommended charges to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

It’s now up to the DA to decide whether to file. News Channel 3 has reached out for comment.

For Cynthia, the wait is agonizing — and she hopes her son’s story serves as a warning about the dangers of drunk driving.

“It’s very upsetting,” she said. “It makes me angry because nobody’s safe with drunk drivers out and about.”