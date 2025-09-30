Northbound lanes to be closed along portion of Indian Canyon due to sewer project

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A portion of northbound lanes along Indian Canyon Drive will be closed for the next three months due to the Palm Springs sewer project, city officials announced.

Northbound lanes of Indian Canyon Drive will be closed between Corozon Avenue and Sunrise Parkway

The closure starts Wednesday, October 1.

"This closure is necessary for the installation of the new Indian Canyon Drive sewer system and is expected to remain in place for the next three months," reads a social media post by the city.

During this time, traffic in this section will be managed as follows:

Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Northbound traffic will be diverted into the existing No. 1 SB lane.

City officials ask drivers to use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion. Expect delays around the affected areas.