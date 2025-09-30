Sunline to offer free rides on its fixed route network on Oct 1 & Oct 7-11

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) – SunLine Transit Agency will offer free rides on its fixed route bus during California Clean Air Day (Oct. 1) and Rideshare Week (Oct. 7-11).

Sunline officials said there is nothing specific needed by riders in order to receive free rides on October 1 and between October 7 and 11 – they can simply show up to their selected fixed route stop and board the bus.

Both California Clean Air Day and Rideshare Week are rooted in the idea that shared experiences can inspire collective action to improve community health. These campaigns encourage commuters to try alternative modes of transportation such as riding the bus, biking, walking, or sharing rides with others instead of driving alone.

“By making small changes in how we travel, we can significantly reduce air pollution, ease traffic congestion, and promote healthier lifestyles throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond,” said Mona Babauta, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency.

SunLine has long been committed to clean air initiatives, and this special opportunity to ride SunLine’s alternative fuel buses for free allows others in the community to do their part in helping our environment, as well. It is also an ideal opportunity to try transit.

Visit SunLine.org for more information.