Palm Springs Library Foundation adding poetry lounge to pride book festival

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation today announced the addition of a "Poetry Lounge" to the fourth annual Pride on the Page book festival next month at the Cultural Center.

The free festival will be held from 10 a.m through 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at 2300 E. Baristo Road.

"The Poetry Lounge: Poetry Readings from Outstanding LGBTQ+ Poets'' will give six poets the opportunity to share their work from noon to 1 p.m. inside the center's Theatre Two.

Participating poets include:

-- Gary Hunter, a poet of more than 20 years.

-- Donika Kelly, author of ``The Natural Order of Things.''

-- Doris Reed, writer, artist and motivational speaker.

-- Steven Reigns, a Los Angeles poet and educator.

-- Sweet Baby J'ai, an award-winning vocalist, writer and producer.

-- Lorenzo Taylor, a novelist, poet, playwright and freelance journalist from Palm Springs.

The festival will feature six panel discussion from LGBTQ+ authors and allies about their books and different topics.

Following the festival, a fundraiser will commence from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the same day featuring special guest and author Chris Colfer.

All proceeds will benefit the foundation.

More information can be found at prideonthepage.com.