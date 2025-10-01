Skip to Content
Palm Springs Library Foundation adding poetry lounge to pride book festival

Palm Springs Library Foundation
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation today announced the addition of a "Poetry Lounge" to the fourth annual Pride on the Page book festival next month at the Cultural Center.   

The free festival will be held from 10 a.m through 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at 2300 E. Baristo Road.

"The Poetry Lounge: Poetry Readings from Outstanding LGBTQ+ Poets'' will give six poets the opportunity to share their work from noon to 1 p.m. inside the center's Theatre Two.

Participating poets include:
   -- Gary Hunter, a poet of more than 20 years.
   -- Donika Kelly, author of ``The Natural Order of Things.''
   -- Doris Reed, writer, artist and motivational speaker.
   -- Steven Reigns, a Los Angeles poet and educator.
   -- Sweet Baby J'ai, an award-winning vocalist, writer and producer.
   -- Lorenzo Taylor, a novelist, poet, playwright and freelance journalist from Palm Springs.

The festival will feature six panel discussion from LGBTQ+ authors and allies about their books and different topics.   

Following the festival, a fundraiser will commence from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the same day featuring special guest and author Chris Colfer.   

All proceeds will benefit the foundation.   

More information can be found at prideonthepage.com.

