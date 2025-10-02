New species unveiled at the Living Desert, Patas Monkeys

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - After days of teasers, the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens officially unveiled its newest species, Patas Monkeys.

The zoo will announce more details about the Patas Monkeys and the grand opening of their habitat.

A contest was held over the past week and a half, asking for guesses on the new species. The zoo messaged the winner(s) via email.

Winners received:

4 tickets for you and your troop

Early access to our newest habitat

Be among the first to meet our fast and furry newcomer!

According to the Houston Zoo, Patas Monkeys are the fastest primate species in the world. They can sprint at speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour (31 MPH). They reside in the semi-arid areas of East and West Africa.

