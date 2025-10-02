Palm Springs Mayor to host community town hall on Oct. 8

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte is inviting the community to a town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers (3200 E Tahquitz Canyon Way).

According to the city, the forum will provide community members with a direct channel to address concerns, ask questions about neighborhood-specific issues, and contribute ideas for the City's future.

In addition, deHarte will outline recent achievements, current challenges facing Palm Springs, and his vision for continued growth and improvement. Everyone is invited to attend.

No registration is required. There will be free parking available at City Hall.