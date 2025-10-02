Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Mayor to host community town hall on Oct. 8

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:17 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte is inviting the community to a town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers (3200 E Tahquitz Canyon Way).

According to the city, the forum will provide community members with a direct channel to address concerns, ask questions about neighborhood-specific issues, and contribute ideas for the City's future.

In addition, deHarte will outline recent achievements, current challenges facing Palm Springs, and his vision for continued growth and improvement. Everyone is invited to attend.

No registration is required. There will be free parking available at City Hall.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content