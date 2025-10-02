Riverside County hosts suicide prevention conference focused on postvention support

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting its annual conference on Thursday at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public, with a focus on postvention—providing support after a suicide loss. This year’s theme centers on helping communities, schools, and emergency responders respond with compassion and resilience.

Riverside County reported 266 confirmed suicide deaths in 2024. The Suicide Prevention Coalition, created in 2020, works year-round to raise awareness, offer training, and promote collaboration across health care, education, and public safety to address the ongoing mental health crisis.

The conference will offer breakout sessions, access to local resources, and best practices for handling grief and trauma. Attendees will gain tools to strengthen support systems in both professional and personal settings. Sessions are designed to improve community response and reduce the risk of future suicides through education and connection.

