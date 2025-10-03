EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Cathedral City woman in Israeli custody to return home this week

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 37-year-old Cathedral City woman is expected to return home this week, after she was detained by Israeli Naval Forces on a humanitarian aid boat headed for Gaza.

News Channel 3 first brought viewers this story Thursday night, after sitting down with Ramirez's mother, Angie Torres. She says her daughter joined the Global Sumud Flotilla to bring medical aid and food to Gaza, following a months-long humanitarian crisis.

Her family believes she was detained earlier this week when nearly all of the flotilla's boats were intercepted by the Israeli Navy.

Our exclusive story caught the attention of Representative Ruiz, who reached out to the Israeli Embassy and State Department. Ruiz says after his phone calls with officials, they informed him Ramirez would be heading home within the next few days.

