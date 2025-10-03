Skip to Content
N Gene Autry Trail closed at the wash in Palm Springs due to winds

Published 9:55 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - N Gene Autry Trail has been closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to strong winds and low visibility.

Jesus Reyes

