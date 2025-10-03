Police heighten presence in Palm Springs as more than 1000 Mongols bikers arrive for weekend gathering

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - You may notice more police in the Palm Springs area this weekend. There will be more police from multiple agencies in town as the Mongols Motorcycle Club comes in for their annual meeting this weekend.

"THERE WILL BE HEIGHTENED POLICE ACTIVITY, INVOLVING MULTIPLE AGENCIES IN THE CITY OF PALM SPRINGS THIS WEEKEND. THIS IS DUE TO THE MONGOL NATIONAL RUN. MULTIPLE MOTORCYCLES MAY BE SEEN IN THE AREA. PALM SPRINGS CITY AREA"

- Community Message from Palm Springs Police Department

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills wrote on social media Friday that police expect more than 1,000 bikers in town, many convicted criminals.

Mills added that in the first few hours, police have seized three guns, among other contraband.

The Mongols National Run has taken place every year in Palm Springs for over a decade. No major incidents have taken place in that time, however, the club has a history of criminal activity over the 50+ years of the gang's existence.

In July, 28 members of the Mongols were arrested and charged with "aggravated rioting" after a brawl that escalated to a shooting earlier this year during a motorcycle event in Florida.

Social Media Post by PSPD Chief Andy Mills:

"The outlaw motorcycle gang, the Mongols, hold their national gathering in Palm Springs each fall. More than 1,000 bikers, many convicted criminals, attend to hold “church” or a business meeting where they elect a President. Palm Springs Police Department, CA bolstered by the Riverside Sheriffs Department, CHP, Riv DA and others meet the threat head on. Mongols roll deep, the cops roll deeper. So far, in the first few hours we took three guns off criminals among other contraband. You might also see drones and hear helicopters as part of the Operation. ICE and HSI are not part of the detail."

