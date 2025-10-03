Skip to Content
Riverside County equips migrant students with AI tools for success

Published 11:27 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE) is hosting its first-ever Next Gen Intelligence AI Summit on Friday, October 3, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the UC Riverside Palm Desert Center. The event aims to teach migrant education students how to use artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively.

The summit is a joint effort by RCOE’s Innovation and Competitive Advantage Unit and the Migrant Education Unit. Students will take part in workshops led by experts from Adobe, Common Sense Education, and Khan Academy. The focus will be on building AI skills, improving academic success through AI tutoring, and ensuring all students have access to cutting-edge educational tools.

Organizers say migrant students with access to high-quality learning experiences like the AI Summit is especially important, as these opportunities can often be difficult to find due to barriers such as frequent relocations, language differences, and limited access to advanced educational resources. Events like this help bridge the gap in educational equity, ensuring that all students — regardless of their background or circumstances — have a fair chance to succeed in a rapidly evolving, tech-driven world.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

