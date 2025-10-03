Robin Thicke tapped to headline Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Cathedral City Council will gather during Monday's special council meeting to vote on having singer-songwriter Robin Thicke headline this year's balloon festival in November.

Upon council approval, staff will made a public announcement Tuesday, according to the council agenda.

The son of former actor and talk-shot host Alan Thicke is best known for his 2013 hit "Blurred Lines" and its racy video featuring model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

The 11th annual Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival will take place on Nov. 21-23, featuring more than 20 colorful hot air balloons, food trucks, family activities, a drone light show, games and live entertainment.

The festival will be produced by SoundSkilz, and Agua Caliente Casinos will return as a presenting sponsor, officials said.