Activists rally in La Quinta to support Prop. 50 amid California redistricting battle

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of local residents peacefully rallied Saturday morning outside La Quinta City Hall to voice support for Proposition 50, a ballot measure aimed at temporarily redrawing California’s congressional districts through 2030 as the state grapples with redistricting challenges.

Organized by Democrats of the Desert and friends, the demonstration ran from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

About 75 participants held signs, chanted slogans and urged their neighbors to back the measure ahead of the Nov. 4 special election.

The Proposition has drawn both backing and opposition statewide.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has publicly questioned the plan, saying “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

If approved, Prop. 50 could potentially give Democrats up to five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

For more information on how the Coachella Valley might be impacted, watch John White's Prop 50: The Stakes in California.