7 people displaced after vehicle fire causes smoke damage to Desert Hot Springs home

KESQ
Published 5:54 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Seven people were left displaced after a vehicle fire caused smoke damage to a home in Desert Hot Springs Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the 66700 block of Cahuilla Avenue.

"The first arriving engine reported a vehicle on fire under an attached carport. The engines were quickly able to contain the fire to the vehicle and the carport with no extension into the structure," writes Maggie Cline De La Rosa, spokesperson for CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire burned a small portion of the front porch that is attached to the structure.

Six adults and one minor were displaced due to smoke damage. The Red Cross was requested to assist.

There are no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. 

