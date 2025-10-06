Palm Springs celebrates opening of Casa Palma Hotel and Bungalows

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Springs is celebrating the grand opening of its newest boutique resort.

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, welcoming the Casa Palma Hotel and Bungalows, located at 1533 N Chaparral Road.

It features over 30 rooms, 2 pools, a restaurant, and a tennis and pickleball court.

The property is the former Desert Sun resort, which closed earlier this year.

Ryan and Rochelle Jaleh, the owners of Casa Palma, say they were inspired by their childhood visits to Palm Springs.

"We've always loved coming out to this community and I have always loved Palm Springs, and the minute that we set our eyes on this hotel, we knew it was something special," Ryan Jaleh said.

The Jalehs said the site was originally the Normandy Hotel built back in 1943 by iconic actor Errol Flynn.

Click here for more information on Casa Palma.