Valley’s LGBTQ+ population encouraged to participate in quality of life survey 

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert launched an online survey to better understand the experiences and needs of the Coachella Valley’s LGBTQ+ population and help steer future community programs.

Every valley resident, full- or part-time, who identifies as LGBTQ+ is encouraged to set aside 30 minutes in October to complete the survey. It is available in English and Spanish at tinyurl.com/ShoutOutCoachellaValley.

“At The Center, everything we do is driven by the needs, hopes, and lived experiences of LGBTQ+ people in the Coachella Valley.” said Center CEO Mike Thompson. “The Quality of Life Survey is an important opportunity for us to hear directly from those we serve – and those we’ve yet to serve – from across the valley. The insights we gather will help guide The Center’s future program priorities, inform where and how we expand geographically, and ensure our services reflect the realities of LGBTQ+ individuals and families across our region.”

Survey questions relate to people's experiences around accessing local services, connections to the community, personal safety, discrimination, and other topics. The survey can be completed anonymously, and responses will not be shared with others.

The first 1,000 respondents will be eligible to receive a $15 electronic VISA gift card. Winners will be contacted via email, but an email address is not required to participate in the survey.

The Center, working with consultants at HMA Community Strategies, conducted months of conversations and focus groups of diverse community members from every part of the Coachella Valley. The outcome was a survey that gets at the topics most on the minds of community members and questions intended to best understand their experiences.

The survey is open through Oct. 31. The Center hopes to share preliminary results as they become available then follow with Community Convenings in early 2026 to share detailed findings.