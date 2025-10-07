Palm Springs treatments start by Valley mosquito, vector control after West Nile virus discovery

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Mosquitoes collected from a routine surveillance trap in the City of Palm Springs have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), according to Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control.

The sample discovery was taken near the intersections of South Camino Real and East La Verne Way. This is the first WNV-positive mosquito sample reported in Palm Springs this year and the eleventh in the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3 brought you the first WNV discovery of the year in the North Shore community in May. Now the latest discovery is prompting the City of Palm Springs to alert its residents. With recent rain, the mosquitoes are more likely to be around, especially near still water.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials on what treatment looks like and what residents need to know.