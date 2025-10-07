Parolee charged with trying to kill realtor, fleeing from police in Banning

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A parolee accused of trying to kill a real estate agent checking a Banning house where the convicted felon had evidently camped out was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses.

Daniel Moreno, 32, of Banning was arrested Thursday following a police chase from Banning to Moreno Valley.

Along with attempted murder, Moreno is charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily, attempted mayhem, false imprisonment, felony evading and parole violations.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Tuesday at the Banning Justice Center.

According to the Banning Police Department, shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, the Realtor went to a vacant property in the 1200 block of Butterfly Way, near Eagle Drive, on the north end of the city, apparently to confirm everything was all right at the house, which is part of a new subdivision.

"Upon entering ... the residence, the victim was attacked by a male, who was already inside,'' police Capt. Brandon Smith said.

He said the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered serious injuries and was robbed before the assailant fled. The party was able to call 911, and patrol officers converged on the location minutes later, along with paramedics.

The victim was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment and was in recovery on Tuesday.

"While on scene, officers received information regarding a possible suspect vehicle, described as a Hyundai Elantra, fleeing the location,'' Smith said. "Officers located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop to contact the occupant. The vehicle failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated."

The chase transitioned from city streets onto westbound Interstate 10, according to the captain.

Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers joined Banning police in pursuing the driver, later identified as Moreno, into Moreno Valley via the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway.

"The pursuit ultimately terminated near Frederick Street and Atlantic Circle in Moreno Valley, when a sheriff's unit successfully implemented a pursuit intervention technique, commonly referred to as a PIT maneuver,'' Smith said.

Moreno was arrested without further incident. No one was injured during the chase.

The defendant has two prior strikes on his felony record, though they weren't listed in court documents.