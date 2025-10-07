West Hollywood man killed in crash in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A West Hollywood resident was pronounced dead after a crash last week in Twentynine Palms, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Diego M. Thornton, 52, was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday, Oct. 2, just before 8 p.m. on Amboy Road, east of Mica Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver, identified as an Indio resident, was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash and the reason for the pedestrian being in the roadway remain under investigation

