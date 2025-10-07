Skip to Content
News

West Hollywood man killed in crash in Twentynine Palms

KESQ
By
Published 4:35 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A West Hollywood resident was pronounced dead after a crash last week in Twentynine Palms, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Diego M. Thornton, 52, was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday, Oct. 2, just before 8 p.m. on Amboy Road, east of Mica Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver, identified as an Indio resident, was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash and the reason for the pedestrian being in the roadway remain under investigation

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content