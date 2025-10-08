Arenas District Bars Launch Fundraiser to Fill Palm Springs Pride Shortfall

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - In a show of unity, bars in the Arenas District have launched the “Skip the Line” fundraiser to support Greater Palm Springs Pride amid a $350,000 budget shortfall. The new initiative allows customers to purchase all-access passes that grant priority entry at participating bars, with 100% of proceeds going directly to Pride programming. The move comes as many LGBTQ+ organizations nationwide are facing financial cutbacks, with some cities canceling Pride events altogether.

Spearheaded by local businesses including Chill Bar, Hunter’s, Blackbook, and others, the campaign demonstrates the power of grassroots community support.

Greater Palm Springs Pride President Ron deHarte praised the partnership, calling it a lifeline for the organization.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.