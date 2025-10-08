Florida man charged with starting 2025 Palisades Fire that devastated Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) A Florida man who once lived in Pacific Palisades has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint accusing him of maliciously setting the fire that grew into the destructive Palisades Fire of January 2025, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, also known as “Jonathan Rinder” and “Jon Rinder,” of Melbourne, Florida, was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with destruction of property by means of fire, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say Rinderknecht started what was initially called the Lachman Fire on New Year’s Day 2025, which later reignited underground and spread as the Palisades Fire, destroying homes and causing multiple deaths in the Pacific Palisades area.

“The complaint alleges that a single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. “While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected.”

Investigators determined the fire began on land owned by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, which receives federal funding. Authorities say Rinderknecht lit the fire near the Skull Rock Trailhead just after midnight on January 1, 2025, shortly after dropping off a rideshare passenger.

According to court documents, cellphone data, video evidence, and witness statements place Rinderknecht at the scene. He allegedly attempted to contact a former friend, recorded videos from the hillside, and listened to a song whose music video depicted fire being set.

Fire detection sensors recorded the first heat signatures around 12:12 a.m., minutes before Rinderknecht made a 911 call. He later returned to the scene and filmed firefighters battling the blaze, authorities said.

During a January 24 interview with investigators, Rinderknecht allegedly lied about his location when the fire began. Cell data later showed he was about 30 feet from the ignition point, according to an affidavit.

If convicted, Rinderknecht faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) led the investigation, with help from the Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service.

“The horrific loss of life and property was deeply felt by our agency,” said Kenny Cooper, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Los Angeles Field Division. “We are honored to help provide answers to this community and remain committed to serving with integrity.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark A. Williams, Matthew W. O’Brien, Danbee C. Kim, and Laura A. Alexander.

Rinderknecht is expected to go before a Judge today