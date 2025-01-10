Pacific Palisades homeowners seek information on their homes – News Channel 3 on scene

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle continued KESQ team coverage of the fires on Friday with new details on Pacific Palisades homeowners seeking any information they could about the fate of their homes and possessions.

Homeowners pushed officials for access to their streets to pick up medicine, check on their pets, and try to see what has become of their homes.

As National Guard units assisted in the response, Pacific Palisades homeowner Lori Wilson said she was shocked at how everything looked; the feeling was surreal. She added that she and her family need to take care of themselves, and they need to find a place to live.

Some homeowners, like Matthew Kalin, are finding their way around the barricades, sneaking in to see what's left and what they can salvage. He says that all of his friends in Pacific Palisades are homeless at this point.

For anyone who is not a homeowner, there is an increased police presence to stop and arrest anyone trying to take advantage of the situation. Police will also stop anyone during the curfew in effect from Friday night until 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the fires in LA County.