Palm Springs Mayor talks fiscal discipline and shares updates on city projects at town hall

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte marked 300 days in office Wednesday night, outlining major city updates and financial challenges during a town hall that drew dozens of residents.

The mayor touched on a wide range of topics, here are a few of the key updates:

Dream Hotel

The mayor began by addressing the long-delayed Dream Hotel, a $300 million project.

He said there's been a loss of credibility within the community for this developer

"The developer hasn't officially filed an extension notice with the city that they will not be able to complete the project in January 2027," deHarte said. "Now, they haven't filed that formal extension request. However, last Friday I met with the owner of Dream Hotel, in New York to express the city's unwavering desire that we see a completed and successful project."

He said after speaking with the owner and investors, he's more confident that the funding is there and that he will continue to stay on top of them for "little things that make a big difference in the community."

Orchid Tree Hotel

Mayor deHarte also said the city issued a default for failure of the Orchid Tree Hotel developer to meet key milestones.

"They submitted incomplete planning applications. They didn't pay fees, and there's no evidence from the city side that they have performed any of the stabilization requirements that they need to perform on any of the structures of the site," deHarte said.

Zoning Code update

Turning to other concerns, deHarte sought to calm fears about the city’s zoning code update.

He said the zoning code update map that was published on the city's website gave an impression that City Council has approved this zoning map that's going to allow "five-story high-density buildings" in neighborhoods and established communities.

"That is far from the case," deHarte said. "Council hasn't even looked at the zoning code program."

Citywide elected mayor

deHarte reaffirmed his support for the people to bring a ballot initiative to reestablish the citywide elected mayor.

"The one year rotating mayor is not effective and it's not efficient," deHarte said.

Budget

On finances, deHarte referenced the $172 million budget passed in June.

"I wasn't happy with that. I don't think the budget met the moment," deHarte said. "I'm concerned that our costs are raising faster than our revenues. Temporary grants are expiring. Our pension obligations are growing. And we've planned for 1% growth in the market while Canada and international travel is down."

He told News Channel 3's Shay Lawson he will continue to raise awareness about it.

Attendees comments

After the mayor’s remarks came public comments that ranged from new development worries to calls for the council to revisit its 2023 resolution supporting Israel, following Hamas' attack.

deHarte said Palm Springs is a city in motion — and the he's full of promise for the future.