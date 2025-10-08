Skip to Content
Person in critical condition after Cabazon shooting, suspect in custody

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Cabazon Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was first reported at around 2:10 p.m. on the 49000 block of Seminole Drive.

Deputies were called to an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

"Deputies obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and searched the area. The suspect was later located and taken into custody in the area of Seminole Drive and Malki Road," reads an email from the Riverside County Sheriff's office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Jesus Reyes

