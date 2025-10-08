Trump says Israel and Hamas signed off on first phase of peace deal

WASHINGTON D.C. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump announced on social media that Israel and Hamas have "both signed off" on the first phase of a peace plan.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!" he said.

"This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen," the post continued.

Message from the Families' Headquarters for the Return of the Abductees