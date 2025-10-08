Trump says Israel and Hamas signed off on first phase of peace deal
WASHINGTON D.C. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump announced on social media that Israel and Hamas have "both signed off" on the first phase of a peace plan.
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!" he said.
"This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen," the post continued.
Message from the Families' Headquarters for the Return of the Abductees
The families of the abductees receive the news of the signing of the agreement to return all 48 abductees and the abductee with excitement, anticipation, and apprehension.
The Families' Headquarters welcomes the signing of the agreement designed to return all abductees home - the living for rehabilitation among their families and the fallen for a proper burial in their country. This is important and significant progress on the path to returning all of them, but our struggle is not over and will not end until the last abductee returns.
The government must convene and approve the agreement immediately. Any delay could exact a heavy price from the abductees and the soldiers. We are convinced that the Prime Minister will ensure an absolute majority for the implementation of the agreement reached.
The families of the abductees would like to express their deep gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his team, for the leadership and determination that led to a historic breakthrough: an end to the war and a comprehensive agreement to return all abductees.
There are 48 kidnapped men and women in Hamas captivity. Our moral and national obligation is to return them all home, both living and dead.
Their return is a condition for the rehabilitation and resurrection of the entire Israeli society.
We will not rest or be silent until the last kidnapped person is returned.
We will return. We will rise.