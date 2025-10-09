Faith leaders, human rights groups react to Israel, Hamas peace deal

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - After three days of negotiations in Egypt, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan. The agreement includes an Israeli military pullback to 53% of the Gaza Strip, the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. Humanitarian aid is also expected to begin flowing into Gaza within 24 hours of the ceasefire’s activation.

In the Coachella Valley, Jewish faith leaders responded with cautious optimism. Meanwhile, local human rights advocates offered a more critical view. Members of CODEPINK’s Coachella Valley chapter, who have staged protests against Israel in recent months, welcomed the humanitarian provisions but stressed the need for long-term justice and rebuilding.

