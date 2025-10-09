Four displaced after fire at Indio home

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two adults and two minors were left displaced after a fire damaged a room at a home in Indio Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 2:50 p.m. on the 82000 block of Jamestown Avenue.

"The first arriving engine company reported light smoke from a single-family dwelling. The fire was contained at 3 p.m. and no injuries were reported," reads an email from CAL FIRE to News Channel 3.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.