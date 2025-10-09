Skip to Content
News

Four displaced after fire at Indio home

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:49 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two adults and two minors were left displaced after a fire damaged a room at a home in Indio Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 2:50 p.m. on the 82000 block of Jamestown Avenue.

"The first arriving engine company reported light smoke from a single-family dwelling. The fire was contained at 3 p.m. and no injuries were reported," reads an email from CAL FIRE to News Channel 3.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content