Three arrested after unregistered firearms discovered in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of unregistered firearms Thursday morning in Thousand Palms.

The incident started just before 10:45 a.m. in the area of Robert Road and Ramon Road.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation.

"During the stop, the rear passenger ran from the vehicle carrying a bag," an RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3.

The passenger and the bag were located. The bag was located and contained unregistered firearms.

Three suspects were taken into custody. All three have been booked in the John Benoit Detention Center on weapons-related charges.