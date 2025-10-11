Palm Springs hosts annual anti-bullying and mental health event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Boo2Bullying is hosting its third annual anti-bullying event, "Kick Bullying to the Curb," today, October 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Power Stadium in Sunrise Park.

The free, family-friendly event features informational booths, face-painting, a petting zoo by Mobile Zoo of Southern California, and free hot dogs. Activities run from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a community kickball game at 6 p.m. Palm Springs native and former "The Voice" contestant Steve Knill will sing the national anthem.

The event coincides with National Coming Out Day and emphasizes the importance of inclusion, empowerment, and mental health. Organizers also highlight that mental well-being is strengthened when youth feel safe, supported, and connected.

