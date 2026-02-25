Abraham Feinbloom to appear in court as T’Neya Tovar murder case moves forward

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KESQ) — The man charged in the death of 17-year-old T’Neya Tovar is scheduled to appear in Imperial County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Abraham H. Feinbloom, 51, is charged with one count of murder under California Penal Code 187(a), along with a firearm enhancement. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail.

Wednesday’s 9 a.m. appearance in Department 12 is a preliminary hearing setting, which is different from the preliminary hearing itself.

At a preliminary hearing setting, the court typically confirms defense counsel, addresses scheduling and sets a future date for the evidentiary preliminary hearing - where prosecutors must show probable cause for the case to proceed to trial.

Defense attorney Melanie Roe has indicated she intends to formally substitute in as counsel in the case. In an email to News Channel 3, Roe said once her office receives discovery from the District Attorney’s Office, she will review investigation reports and warrants before making tactical decisions.

“It goes without saying that I will challenge any and all evidence obtained in violation of the Constitution,” Roe wrote.

When asked about the firearm enhancement attached to the murder charge, Roe said any challenges would depend on whether she believes the evidence was constitutionally obtained.

Roe also addressed Feinbloom’s prior cases in Imperial County.

Court records show Feinbloom pleaded guilty in 2014 to an identity theft-related felony. Roe confirmed her office later handled post-plea proceedings and filed a motion to have the conviction set aside after he completed probation.

In 2018, Feinbloom was charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. Court records show the case was dismissed in January 2019. Roe stated the dismissal occurred before the preliminary hearing commenced and said the decision to dismiss was made by the District Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 11, News Channel 3 first reported that T’Neya Tovar’s remains had been identified after speaking with her mother, Charro Tovar.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office formally confirmed the identification the following day, Feb. 12, stating that DNA testing matched remains recovered Dec. 21, 2025, less than a mile from the Harlequin Court home to the missing teen.

On Feb. 13, 2026, investigators with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the FBI, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Harlequin Court in Salton City. Authorities arrested Abraham Feinbloom that morning.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing and that it will not release additional information related to the case at this time.

The FBI is also investigating and is seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

News Channel 3 will provide updates following Wednesday morning’s hearing and during our noon broadcast.