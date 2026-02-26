Pedestrian death at Rancho Mirage intersection raising questions about road safety

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - After a 62-year-old woman was hit and killed earlier this week at Highway 111 and Frank Sinatra Drive, some residents are raising concerns about the intersection's safety.

News Channel 3 dug deeper into the story and found a string of recent deaths and major injury accidents at the roadway.

On January 1, 2025, a 76-year-old cyclist was hit and killed by a car. The Riverside Sheriff's Office say there was also a major injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian last year. Officials say 2023 saw a fatal crash, along with a 2022 major injury crash. In 2019, a 26-year-old Indio man was also killed while crossing the road.

Rancho Mirage doesn't have a CV Link pathway through the city, meaning cyclists have to use Highway 111 and jump back on the route in Palm Desert. With only 2 out of the 4 crosswalks paved and no bike lanes through the intersection, News Channel 3 reached out to Rancho Mirage officials for more information.

While officials have not provided a statement, residents in the area agree fast cars and a lot of pedestrians can make conditions scary.

"It's part of just, you know, the road traffic, a lot of traffic. People definitely do drive fast down this road, and, I think a lot of tourists who aren't familiar with the area," Eddie Franz Jr., of Rancho Mirage said.

Stick with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the road's safety.