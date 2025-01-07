World renowned photographer killed in New Year’s day in Rancho Mirage crash

A bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run was identified as a world-renowned photographer.

John Henebry, Jr., 76, was struck by a vehicle while riding in Rancho Mirage on New Year's Day, the coroner's office confirmed.

Henebry's friends have identified him on social media as a world-renowned local photographer.

The crash was reported just after 10:00 a.m. last Wednesday, near Highway 111 and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage. Sheriff's Deputies say they tried to save Henebry's life, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur spoke with a friend of Henebry's - local award-winning golf writer Judd Spicer, who says Henebry's work will have a lasting impact in the photography world, and his legacy will live on through his photos.

