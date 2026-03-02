BNP tennis stars stranded in Dubai amid conflict with Iran

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Several tennis stars set to play in the BNP Paribas Open are currently stranded in Dubai, as the two main airports in the country are experiencing disruptions due to the U.S.'s conflict with Iran.

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev is among those stranded, after wining the ATP 500 title in Dubai on Saturday. “The health, safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and tournament personnel is our priority. We can confirm that a small number of players and team members remain in Dubai following the conclusion of the recent ATP 500 event,” the ATP Tour said in a statement today.

Other tennis players stranded include Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, who are set to play in the BNP singles field.



"We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organisers and security advisors. At this stage, travel arrangements remain subject to ongoing assessment in line with airline operations and official guidance. We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow," said ATP officials in the statement.