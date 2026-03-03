Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino resuming his duties with the El Centro Sector this week
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 has learned that Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino is resuming his duties this week with the El Centro sector, which includes the Coachella Valley.
Bovino was commander-at-large of the Border Patrol, leading notable immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Louisiana, and Minnesota. He was relieved of those duties in January, shortly after the shooting death of Alex Petti.
Bovino has been with the Border Patrol since Nov. 1996, starting in the El Centro Sector. In April 2020, he was promoted to Chief Patrol Agent of the sector.
