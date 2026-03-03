Family honors Ervin Simmons at Palm Springs balloon release, calls for justice in deadly shooting

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of family and friends gathered Tuesday evening at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center to honor Ervin Simmons.

Simmons' family said he was one of the people killed in a weekend shooting at a private motorcycle club event in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting, which left 2 people dead and 3 others injured.

Chermica Simmons, sister, said Ervin was a devoted father, man of faith and a steady presence in their lives. At least 100 people attended the memorial ceremony, sharing memories of Ervin before releasing balloons into the evening sky.

Ervin worked at Whole Foods, and several of his co-workers attended the ceremony to show their support.

"My brother was loved," Chermica said.

She said Tuesday’s gathering also marked 30 years since her family lost another brother to violence. That case went cold.

She said they do not want history to repeat itself and believe they will get answers.

"I trust and believe in God," Chermica said. "He's going to take care of that."

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gilberto Alcaraz at 760-323-8132 or Gilberto.Alcaraz@palmspringsca.gov, or provide anonymous information through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

