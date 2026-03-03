Supervisor Perez and Animal Services to address stray dog issue in North Shore

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - Supervisor Manuel Perez and the Riverside County Department of Animal Services announced they are working together to bring quick action to the issue of stray dogs roaming the community of North Shore.

As we reported on Monday, several North Shore residents were calling for support to stop the abandonment of animals in the area. Residents said people from neighboring towns are dumping stray pets on the streets every day with some of them going off to bite residents.

Perez's office announced that the county animal services department is out in North Shore on Tuesday to develop a plan. Stepped-up efforts will include more animal services presence in the community, from enforcement actions to spay and neuter clinics.

Supervisor Perez plans to visit North Shore this evening to observe the situation and meet with the community.

“Roaming dogs are a major concern for animal welfare and the community’s safety,” said Supervisor Perez. “We will be taking quick action as a county to address this situation. It is also a goal of mine to work on creating an ordinance that will not tolerate the abandonment and dumping of pets in our county.”

