BNP Paribas Open: Semifinals set after Quarterfinal Thursday in Tennis Paradise

KESQ
today at 9:09 PM
Published 2:38 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Thursday's schedule of play was stacked in Tennis Paradise with all eight quarterfinal matches for men's and women's singles.

Click HERE to for all scores.

See below for the remaining tournament schedule of matches.

  • Friday, March 13 - Women's Singles Semifinals
  • Saturday, March 14 - Men's Singles Semifinals
  • Sunday, March 15 - Men's and Women's Finals

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the BNP Paribas Open.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

