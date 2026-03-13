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BNP Paribas Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina set for championship showdown, rematch of 2023 final

KESQ
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Published 7:59 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The women's singles final is set for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will square off against World No. 3 Elena Rybakina, a rematch of the 2026 Australian Open final and the 2023 BNP Paribas Open final. Rybakina won both those matches.

Sabalenka is seeking her first title in the desert, while Rybakina is the 2023 tournament champion, defeating Sabalenka 7-6, 6-4.

This will be the 16th meeting between Sabalenka and Rybakina. Sabalenka leads the all-time series 8-7, but Rybakina has won the last two matches.

Here's a look at both players by the numbers.

ARYNA SABALENKA (Belarus)

  • Age: 27
  • WTA Rank: 1
  • Grand Slams: 4
  • WTA Titles: 22
  • 2026 Record: 12-1

ELENA RYBAKINA (Kazakhstan)

  • Age: 26
  • WTA Rank: 3
  • Grand Slams: 2
  • WTA Titles: 12
  • 2026 Record: 13-3

The women's final will be played on Sunday, March 15 inside Stadium 1 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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