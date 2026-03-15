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At long last: Sabalenka outlasts Rybakina in championship classic, wins first Indian Wells title

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 2:33 PM
Published 1:40 PM

INDIAN WELLS, (Calif.) -- As the saying goes, third time's the charm.

That was the case Sunday for Aryna Sabalenka, earning the 2026 BNP Paribas Open women's singles title for the first time.

But it didn't come easy for the World No. 1.

After dropping the first set and saving championship point, Sabalenka battled back to defeat Elena Rybakina in a three-set classic (3-6, 6-3, 7-6).

The match lasted 2 hours and 31 minutes inside a hot Stadium 1 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Sabalenka's victory over Rybakina avenged two recent losses in tournament finals, the 2026 Australian Open and 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

This is Sabalenka's 23rd WTA title of her career.

With the win, the 27-year-old Sabalenka earns $1,151,380 in prize money, while runner-up Rybakina takes home $612,340.

A four-time grand slam champion from Belarus, this is Sabalenka's 10th Masters 1000 championship.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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